Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Wayne County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Wayne County, Michigan this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Wayne County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
University Prep High School at University Prep Science and Math
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Conference: Michigan Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Henry Ford High School at Detroit East English Village Preparatory Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Conference: Detroit Public 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Redford Union High School at Romulus High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Romulus, MI
- Conference: Western Wayne
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverview Community High School at New Boston Huron High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on September 15
- Location: New Boston, MI
- Conference: Huron League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lutheran Northwest High School at Lutheran High School Westland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Westland, MI
- Conference: Michigan Independent
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edsel Ford High School at Trenton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Trenton, MI
- Conference: Downriver
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stevenson High School at Fordson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Dearborn, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wayne Memorial High School at Franklin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Livonia, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lutheran North High School at Clarenceville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Livonia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salem High School at Hartland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Hartland, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canton High School at Northville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Northville, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Howell High School at Plymouth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Canton, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Annapolis High School at Thurston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Redford, MI
- Conference: Western Wayne
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Churchill High School at John Glenn High School - Westland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Westland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roosevelt High School at OA Carlson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Gibraltar, MI
- Conference: Downriver
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dearborn High School at Belleville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Belleville, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cousino High School at Grosse Pointe North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Everest Collegiate High School and Academy at Cabrini High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Allen Park, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gabriel Richard High School - Ann Arbor at Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Riverview, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
U Of D Jesuit High School at Lumen Christi Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Jackson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Muskegon Heights High School at Ecorse Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Ecorse, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crestwood High School at Garden City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Garden City, MI
- Conference: Western Wayne
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Melvindale High School at Robichaud High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Dearborn Heights, MI
- Conference: Western Wayne
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwestern High School - DCP at Battle Creek Pennfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Battle Creek, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson High School at Flat Rock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Flat Rock, MI
- Conference: Huron League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
L'Anse Creuse High School at Grosse Pointe South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Grosse Pointe, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cass Technical High School at Martin Luther King High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Conference: Detroit Public 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western International High School at Renaissance High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Conference: Detroit Public 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
