Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Washtenaw County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Washtenaw County, Michigan and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washtenaw County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Skyline High School at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Monroe, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dexter High School at Pioneer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huron High School - Ann Arbor at Lincoln High School - Ypsilanti
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Ypsilanti, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Gabriel Richard High School - Ann Arbor at Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Riverview, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saline High School at Bedford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Temperance, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.