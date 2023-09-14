If you live in Washtenaw County, Michigan and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Washtenaw County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Skyline High School at Monroe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14

7:00 PM ET on September 14 Location: Monroe, MI

Monroe, MI Conference: Southeastern Conference

Southeastern Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Dexter High School at Pioneer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14

7:00 PM ET on September 14 Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Huron High School - Ann Arbor at Lincoln High School - Ypsilanti

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14

7:00 PM ET on September 14 Location: Ypsilanti, MI

Ypsilanti, MI Conference: Southeastern Conference

Southeastern Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Gabriel Richard High School - Ann Arbor at Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Riverview, MI

Riverview, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

Saline High School at Bedford High School