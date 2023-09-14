The Cincinnati Reds (76-71) have a 2-0 series lead and aim to sweep the Detroit Tigers (66-79) on Thursday at Comerica Park, at 1:10 PM ET.

The Tigers will give the nod to Reese Olson (3-7) against the Reds and Derek Law (4-5).

Tigers vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Olson - DET (3-7, 4.50 ERA) vs Law - CIN (4-5, 3.83 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson

The Tigers' Olson (3-7) will make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 6 2/3 innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, a 3.36 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.151 in 18 games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Olson has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 18 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Derek Law

The Reds will look to Law (4-5) to open the game and make his third start of the season.

In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Friday -- the righty tossed one scoreless inning against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering one hit.

Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .239 against him this season. He has a 3.83 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings over his 48 appearances.

He has had 34 appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

