Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers play Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds at Comerica Park on Thursday. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Tigers as -110 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds -110 moneyline odds to win. The total for the matchup has been listed at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

The Tigers have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

The Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have won 16 of the 29 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (55.2%).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, Detroit has gone 20-13 (60.6%).

The Tigers have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 145 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Detroit, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-72-5).

The Tigers have collected a 4-7-0 record ATS this season (covering only 36.4% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-43 35-36 27-31 39-47 53-58 13-20

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.