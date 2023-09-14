Tigers vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 14
Thursday's contest at Comerica Park has the Detroit Tigers (66-79) matching up with the Cincinnati Reds (76-71) at 1:10 PM ET (on September 14). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Tigers, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Tigers will give the ball to Reese Olson (3-7, 4.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Derek Law (4-5, 3.83 ERA).
Tigers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Tigers 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
Tigers Performance Insights
- In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Tigers have a record of 3-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.
- The Tigers have been favorites in 29 games this season and won 16 (55.2%) of those contests.
- This season Detroit has won 20 of its 33 games, or 60.6%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.
- The Tigers have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Detroit has scored 572 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 8
|White Sox
|L 6-0
|Reese Olson vs Mike Clevinger
|September 9
|White Sox
|W 3-1
|Tarik Skubal vs José Ureña
|September 10
|White Sox
|W 3-2
|Sawyer Gipson-Long vs Jesse Scholtens
|September 12
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Joey Wentz vs Brandon Williamson
|September 13
|Reds
|L 4-3
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Connor Phillips
|September 14
|Reds
|-
|Reese Olson vs Derek Law
|September 15
|@ Angels
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Griffin Canning
|September 16
|@ Angels
|-
|TBA vs Tyler Anderson
|September 17
|@ Angels
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Reid Detmers
|September 18
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Lance Lynn
|September 19
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Reese Olson vs Lance Lynn
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.