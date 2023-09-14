Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Sanilac County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school football matchups in Sanilac County, Michigan this week? We have the information below.
Sanilac County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Brown City High School at Deckerville Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Deckerville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Carsonville-Port Sanilac High School at North Huron High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Kinde, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Algonac High School at Croswell-Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Croswell, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marlette High School at Sandusky High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Sandusky, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Ashley High School at Peck Community High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on September 16
- Location: Peck, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
