The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Monroe County, Michigan this week, we've got the information.

Monroe County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Skyline High School at Monroe High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
  • Location: Monroe, MI
  • Conference: Southeastern Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Dundee High School at Onsted High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Onsted, MI
  • Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hilltop High School at Summerfield High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Petersburg, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ottawa Hills at Erie-Mason High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Erie, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Edon Northwest at Whiteford High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Ottawa Lake, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hudson Area High School at Ida High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Ida, MI
  • Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Saline High School at Bedford High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Temperance, MI
  • Conference: Southeastern Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Jefferson High School at Flat Rock High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Flat Rock, MI
  • Conference: Huron League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

