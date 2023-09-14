Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Dickinson County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Dickinson County, Michigan this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dickinson County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Forest Park High School at Norway High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Norway, MI
- Conference: Skyline central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Kingsford High School at Negaunee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Negaunee, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
