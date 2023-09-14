Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Dickinson County, Michigan this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dickinson County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Forest Park High School at Norway High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 14

6:00 PM CT on September 14 Location: Norway, MI

Norway, MI Conference: Skyline central

Skyline central How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Kingsford High School at Negaunee High School