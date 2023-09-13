The Detroit Tigers (66-78) and the Cincinnati Reds (75-71) will square off on Wednesday, September 13 at Comerica Park, with Eduardo Rodriguez pitching for the Tigers and Connor Phillips taking the hill for the Reds. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Tigers are -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Reds (+115). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Tigers vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - DET (11-7, 3.18 ERA) vs Phillips - CIN (0-0, 9.64 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Tigers' matchup against the Reds but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Tigers (-140) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Tigers to take down the Reds with those odds, and the Tigers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $17.14.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Kerry Carpenter hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have been favored 28 times and won 16, or 57.1%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Tigers have a record of 7-7 (50%).

Detroit has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Tigers have a 4-1 record over the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 103 games this year and have walked away with the win 49 times (47.6%) in those games.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win 33 times in 67 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 2nd

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.