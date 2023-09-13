Wednesday's contest that pits the Detroit Tigers (66-78) against the Cincinnati Reds (75-71) at Comerica Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Tigers. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on September 13.

The probable pitchers are Eduardo Rodriguez (11-7) for the Tigers and Connor Phillips for the Reds.

Tigers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Tigers 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-1.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

The Tigers have entered the game as favorites 28 times this season and won 16, or 57.1%, of those games.

Detroit is 7-7 this season when entering a game favored by -140 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Tigers, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

Detroit has scored 569 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.41).

Tigers Schedule