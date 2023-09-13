Sky vs. Aces WNBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 1 Injury Report, Betting Odds - September 13
As they prepare for Game 1 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Las Vegas Aces (34-6), the Chicago Sky (18-22) currently are monitoring four players on the injury report. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, September 13 at Michelob ULTRA Arena.
The Sky head into this game following a 102-91 win against the Sun in overtime on Sunday.
Chicago Sky Injury Report Today
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Rebekah Gardner
|Out
|Foot
|7
|3.7
|2.3
|Kahleah Copper
|Questionable
|Toe
|18.7
|4.4
|2
|Alanna Smith
|Questionable
|Ankle
|9.2
|6.6
|1.8
|Isabelle Harrison
|Out
|Knee
|-
|-
|-
Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Candace Parker
|Out
|Foot
|9
|5.4
|3.7
|Riquna Williams
|Out
|Back
|-
|-
|-
Sky vs. Aces Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Sky Player Leaders
- Courtney Williams paces the Sky in assists (6.3 per game), and puts up 10.4 points and 6 rebounds. She also averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Kahleah Copper leads the Sky in scoring (18.7 points per game) and assists (2), and averages 4.4 rebounds. She also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Elizabeth Williams is posting 9.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, making 51.4% of her shots from the floor (seventh in league).
- Marina Mabrey is putting up 15 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, making 41.1% of her shots from the floor and 39% from beyond the arc (10th in league), with 2.3 treys per game (seventh in WNBA).
- Alanna Smith is averaging a team-high 6.6 rebounds per game. And she is delivering 9.2 points and 1.8 assists, making 49.8% of her shots from the floor.
Sky vs. Aces Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Aces
|-16.5
|171.5
