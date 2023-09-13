The Detroit Lions have +1800 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 13.

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: -110

-110 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

Detroit Betting Insights

Detroit put together a 10-5-0 record against the spread last season.

The Lions and their opponents combined to hit the over 10 out of 17 times last season.

Detroit struggled on defense, ranking worst in the (392.4 yards allowed per game) last season. However, it ranked fourth-best on the offensive side of the ball, totaling 380 yards per game.

The Lions posted a 5-4 record at home and were 4-4 away last year.

Detroit went 5-5 as underdogs and 3-2 as favorites.

In the NFC North the Lions were 5-1, and in the conference as a whole they went 7-5.

Lions Impact Players

Jared Goff threw for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game), completing 65.1% of his passes, with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 17 games last year.

In the passing game, Amon-Ra St. Brown scored six TDs, hauling in 106 balls for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game).

In 16 games with the Bears a season ago, David Montgomery ran for 801 yards (50.1 per game) and five TDs.

In the passing game for the Jaguars, Marvin Jones Jr. scored three TDs, catching 46 balls for 529 yards (33.1 per game).

Alex Anzalone had one interception to go with 125 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and six passes defended last year.

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 @ Chiefs W 21-20 +650 2 September 17 Seahawks - +5000 3 September 24 Falcons - +5000 4 September 28 @ Packers - +4000 5 October 8 Panthers - +20000 6 October 15 @ Buccaneers - +12500 7 October 22 @ Ravens - +1600 8 October 30 Raiders - +8000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Chargers - +2000 11 November 19 Bears - +12500 12 November 23 Packers - +4000 13 December 3 @ Saints - +3000 14 December 10 @ Bears - +12500 15 December 17 Broncos - +8000 16 December 24 @ Vikings - +5000 17 December 30 @ Cowboys - +1000 18 January 7 Vikings - +5000

