Joey Wentz gets the nod for the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at Comerica Park against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Tigers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 143 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.

Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .377 this season.

The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .235.

Detroit has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 564 (3.9 per game).

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .302.

The Tigers rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Detroit has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.43 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of 1.268 as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Wentz (2-10) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 18th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, throwing 1 1/3 innings of relief while giving up one earned run without allowing a hit.

He has earned a quality start one time in 17 starts this season.

Wentz has made nine starts of five or more innings in 17 chances this season, and averages 4.3 frames when he pitches.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 9/6/2023 Yankees L 4-3 Away Matt Manning Clarke Schmidt 9/7/2023 Yankees W 10-3 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Carlos Rodón 9/8/2023 White Sox L 6-0 Home Reese Olson Mike Clevinger 9/9/2023 White Sox W 3-1 Home Tarik Skubal José Ureña 9/10/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Home Sawyer Gipson-Long Jesse Scholtens 9/12/2023 Reds - Home Joey Wentz Brandon Williamson 9/13/2023 Reds - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Connor Phillips 9/14/2023 Reds - Home Reese Olson - 9/15/2023 Angels - Away Tarik Skubal Griffin Canning 9/16/2023 Angels - Away - Tyler Anderson 9/17/2023 Angels - Away Joey Wentz Reid Detmers

