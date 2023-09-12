Spencer Torkelson vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson and his .622 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the White Sox.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson has 125 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .451, both of which are tops among Detroit hitters this season.
- Torkelson has had a hit in 83 of 141 games this year (58.9%), including multiple hits 33 times (23.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.6% of his games in 2023 (22 of 141), and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Torkelson has driven home a run in 53 games this year (37.6%), including more than one RBI in 12.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 44.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.2%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|70
|.212
|AVG
|.259
|.308
|OBP
|.333
|.365
|SLG
|.533
|23
|XBH
|36
|8
|HR
|19
|28
|RBI
|51
|77/34
|K/BB
|69/29
|1
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.73).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 201 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Williamson (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.10 ERA in 98 2/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, Aug. 30 against the San Francisco Giants, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.10, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .239 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.