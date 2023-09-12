Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .425 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, on September 12 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is batting .293 with 13 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 26 walks.

Carpenter has gotten a hit in 65 of 100 games this year (65.0%), including 29 multi-hit games (29.0%).

In 18 games this season, he has gone deep (18.0%, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish).

Carpenter has picked up an RBI in 34.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.

In 38.0% of his games this season (38 of 100), he has scored, and in eight of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 49 .347 AVG .237 .395 OBP .312 .506 SLG .527 15 XBH 20 6 HR 14 24 RBI 33 42/11 K/BB 48/15 3 SB 2

Reds Pitching Rankings