Lions Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Lions have +1600 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 11.
Lions Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: -110
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600
Detroit Betting Insights
- Detroit covered 10 times in 17 games with a spread last season.
- Last season, 10 Lions games went over the point total.
- Detroit sported the fourth-best offense last season in terms of total yards (380 yards per game), but it ranked worst on the defensive side of the ball (392.4 yards allowed per game).
- The Lions posted five wins at home last year and four away.
- Detroit was 5-5 as underdogs and 3-2 as favorites.
- The Lions were 7-5 in the NFC, including 5-1 in the NFC North.
Lions Impact Players
- Jared Goff had 29 TD passes and seven interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 65.1% of his throws for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game).
- In the passing game, Amon-Ra St. Brown scored six TDs, catching 106 balls for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game).
- On the ground with the Bears a season ago, David Montgomery scored five touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 801 yards (50.1 per game).
- In 16 games played with the Jaguars, Marvin Jones Jr. had 46 receptions for 529 yards (33.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
- On defense last year, Alex Anzalone helped set the tone with one interception to go with 125 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games.
Lions Player Futures
2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 7
|@ Chiefs
|W 21-20
|+700
|2
|September 17
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|3
|September 24
|Falcons
|-
|+4000
|4
|September 28
|@ Packers
|-
|+4000
|5
|October 8
|Panthers
|-
|+15000
|6
|October 15
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+12500
|7
|October 22
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1600
|8
|October 30
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|November 12
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|11
|November 19
|Bears
|-
|+10000
|12
|November 23
|Packers
|-
|+4000
|13
|December 3
|@ Saints
|-
|+3000
|14
|December 10
|@ Bears
|-
|+10000
|15
|December 17
|Broncos
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 24
|@ Vikings
|-
|+5000
|17
|December 30
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1100
|18
|January 7
|Vikings
|-
|+5000
