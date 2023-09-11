The Detroit Lions have +1600 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 11.

Watch the Lions this season on Fubo!

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: -110

-110 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Lions to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Detroit Betting Insights

Detroit covered 10 times in 17 games with a spread last season.

Last season, 10 Lions games went over the point total.

Detroit sported the fourth-best offense last season in terms of total yards (380 yards per game), but it ranked worst on the defensive side of the ball (392.4 yards allowed per game).

The Lions posted five wins at home last year and four away.

Detroit was 5-5 as underdogs and 3-2 as favorites.

The Lions were 7-5 in the NFC, including 5-1 in the NFC North.

Lions Impact Players

Jared Goff had 29 TD passes and seven interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 65.1% of his throws for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game).

In the passing game, Amon-Ra St. Brown scored six TDs, catching 106 balls for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game).

On the ground with the Bears a season ago, David Montgomery scored five touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 801 yards (50.1 per game).

In 16 games played with the Jaguars, Marvin Jones Jr. had 46 receptions for 529 yards (33.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

On defense last year, Alex Anzalone helped set the tone with one interception to go with 125 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games.

Bet on Lions to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Lions Player Futures

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 @ Chiefs W 21-20 +700 2 September 17 Seahawks - +4000 3 September 24 Falcons - +4000 4 September 28 @ Packers - +4000 5 October 8 Panthers - +15000 6 October 15 @ Buccaneers - +12500 7 October 22 @ Ravens - +1600 8 October 30 Raiders - +8000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Chargers - +2500 11 November 19 Bears - +10000 12 November 23 Packers - +4000 13 December 3 @ Saints - +3000 14 December 10 @ Bears - +10000 15 December 17 Broncos - +6600 16 December 24 @ Vikings - +5000 17 December 30 @ Cowboys - +1100 18 January 7 Vikings - +5000

Odds are current as of September 11 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.