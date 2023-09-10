On Sunday, September 10 at 1:10 PM ET, Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (65-77) host Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (55-87) in the series rubber match at Comerica Park.

The favored Tigers have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +110. The total for the game is set at 9 runs.

Tigers vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: TBA - DET vs Jesse Scholtens - CHW (1-7, 0.00 ERA)

Tigers vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Tigers Moneyline White Sox Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -130 +110 - 9 BetMGM -135 +110 - 9

Tigers vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have been favored 27 times and won 15, or 55.6%, of those games.

The Tigers have a 9-7 record (winning 56.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Detroit, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Tigers were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over two times.

The White Sox have come away with 32 wins in the 96 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have a mark of 22-46 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Akil Baddoo 1.5 (-120) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+230) Matt Vierling 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+170) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+200) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+155) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+135)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.