Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers hit the field against Yoan Moncada and the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at 1:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Comerica Park.

Tigers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers are 25th in MLB action with 143 home runs. They average one per game.

Detroit's .377 slugging percentage is the second-lowest average in baseball.

The Tigers are 28th in the majors with a .235 batting average.

Detroit has the No. 29 offense in MLB action, scoring four runs per game (561 total runs).

The Tigers rank 27th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .302.

The Tigers strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 23 average in MLB.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.

Detroit has a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Tigers have the 13th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.272).

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 9/5/2023 Yankees L 5-1 Away Alex Faedo Gerrit Cole 9/6/2023 Yankees L 4-3 Away Matt Manning Clarke Schmidt 9/7/2023 Yankees W 10-3 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Carlos Rodón 9/8/2023 White Sox L 6-0 Home Reese Olson Mike Clevinger 9/9/2023 White Sox W 3-1 Home Tarik Skubal José Ureña 9/10/2023 White Sox - Home - Jesse Scholtens 9/12/2023 Reds - Home Matt Manning Lyon Richardson 9/13/2023 Reds - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Andrew Abbott 9/14/2023 Reds - Home Reese Olson - 9/15/2023 Angels - Away Tarik Skubal Griffin Canning 9/16/2023 Angels - Away - Tyler Anderson

