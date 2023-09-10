Kerry Carpenter and Luis Robert will be among the star attractions when the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at 1:10 PM ET, at Comerica Park.

The Tigers are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog White Sox have +110 odds to upset. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Tigers vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -135 +110 9 -110 -110 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 3-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have won 15 of the 27 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (55.6%).

Detroit has gone 9-7 (winning 56.2% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 57.4%.

Detroit has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 142 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 67 of those games (67-70-5).

The Tigers have a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 36.4% of the time).

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-41 35-36 26-31 39-45 52-57 13-19

