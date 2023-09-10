On Sunday, Spencer Torkelson (.372 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Jesse Scholtens. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

  • Torkelson leads Detroit with 123 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .449.
  • Torkelson has picked up a hit in 58.6% of his 140 games this season, with more than one hit in 22.9% of them.
  • Looking at the 140 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 22 of them (15.7%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 37.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 44.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.3%.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
70 GP 70
.207 AVG .259
.305 OBP .333
.359 SLG .533
22 XBH 36
8 HR 19
26 RBI 51
77/34 K/BB 69/29
1 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The White Sox's 4.90 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow 196 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • The White Sox are sending Scholtens (1-7) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.38 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.38, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are hitting .273 against him.
