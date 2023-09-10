The Connecticut Sun (27-12) welcome in the Chicago Sky (17-22) after victories in four home games in a row. The contest begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Sun matchup in this article.

Sky vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, The U, and NBCS-BOS

CBS Sports Network, The U, and NBCS-BOS Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sky vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Sky vs. Sun Betting Trends

The Sun have covered 20 times in 37 matchups with a spread this season.

The Sky are 19-18-0 ATS this season.

Connecticut has covered the spread once when favored by 9.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

Chicago has an ATS record of 6-1 when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs this season.

A total of 21 out of the Sun's 37 games this season have gone over the point total.

The Sky and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 19 out of 38 times this season.

