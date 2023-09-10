The Connecticut Sun (27-12) welcome in the Chicago Sky (17-22) after victories in four home games in a row. The contest begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Sun matchup in this article.

Sky vs. Sun Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, The U, and NBCS-BOS
  • Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
  • Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sky vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sun Moneyline Sky Moneyline
BetMGM Sun (-9.5) 162.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sun (-9.5) 162.5 -500 +330 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Sun (-9.5) 162.5 -525 +365 Bet on this game with Tipico

Sky vs. Sun Betting Trends

  • The Sun have covered 20 times in 37 matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Sky are 19-18-0 ATS this season.
  • Connecticut has covered the spread once when favored by 9.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).
  • Chicago has an ATS record of 6-1 when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs this season.
  • A total of 21 out of the Sun's 37 games this season have gone over the point total.
  • The Sky and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 19 out of 38 times this season.

