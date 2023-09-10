Miguel Cabrera vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers and Miguel Cabrera, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Jesse Scholtens and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has 16 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks while hitting .251.
- Cabrera has gotten at least one hit in 61.9% of his games this season (52 of 84), with multiple hits 14 times (16.7%).
- In three games this season, he has gone deep (3.6%, and 1% of his trips to the plate).
- In 23.8% of his games this year, Cabrera has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (7.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 17 of 84 games so far this season.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|43
|.255
|AVG
|.247
|.318
|OBP
|.311
|.350
|SLG
|.329
|9
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|16
|36/13
|K/BB
|27/13
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.90).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (196 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Scholtens (1-7) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.38 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.38, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .273 batting average against him.
