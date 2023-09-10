Matt Vierling vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Sunday, Matt Vierling (.472 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Jesse Scholtens. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the White Sox.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling has 110 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .332.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 66th and he is 120th in slugging.
- Vierling enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .500 with one homer.
- Vierling has reached base via a hit in 71 games this season (of 112 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.
- He has homered in 6.3% of his games this season, and 1.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Vierling has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (19.6%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (6.3%).
- He has scored in 35 of 112 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|57
|.234
|AVG
|.307
|.303
|OBP
|.358
|.323
|SLG
|.439
|10
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|18
|39/18
|K/BB
|53/14
|3
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (196 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scholtens (1-7 with a 4.38 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.38, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .273 against him.
