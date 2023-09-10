At +1700, the Detroit Lions are No. 7 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 10.

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +100

+100 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1700

Detroit Betting Insights

Detroit went 10-5-0 ATS last season.

The Lions and their opponents combined to go over the point total 10 out of 17 times last season.

Detroit had the fourth-best offense last season in terms of total yards (380 yards per game), but it ranked worst defensively (392.4 yards allowed per game).

The Lions picked up five wins at home last year and four on the road.

As the underdog in the game, Detroit was 5-5. As favorites, the Lions were 3-2.

The Lions were 7-5 in the NFC, including 5-1 in the NFC North.

Lions Impact Players

Jared Goff threw for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game), completing 65.1% of his throws, with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 17 games last year.

Amon-Ra St. Brown had 106 receptions for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 16 games.

On the ground for the Bears a season ago, David Montgomery scored five touchdowns a season ago and picked up 801 yards (50.1 per game).

In the passing game with the Jaguars, Marvin Jones Jr. scored three TDs, hauling in 46 balls for 529 yards (33.1 per game).

In 17 games last year, Alex Anzalone totaled 1.5 sacks to go with 7.0 TFL, 125 tackles, and one interception.

Lions Player Futures

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 @ Chiefs W 21-20 +700 2 September 17 Seahawks - +3500 3 September 24 Falcons - +8000 4 September 28 @ Packers - +6600 5 October 8 Panthers - +8000 6 October 15 @ Buccaneers - +12500 7 October 22 @ Ravens - +1800 8 October 30 Raiders - +8000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Chargers - +2500 11 November 19 Bears - +6000 12 November 23 Packers - +6600 13 December 3 @ Saints - +4000 14 December 10 @ Bears - +6000 15 December 17 Broncos - +4500 16 December 24 @ Vikings - +4000 17 December 30 @ Cowboys - +1500 18 January 7 Vikings - +4000

