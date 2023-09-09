The Western Michigan Broncos (1-0) visit the Syracuse Orange (1-0) at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Syracuse has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, as they rank fifth-best in scoring offense (65 points per game) and best in scoring defense (0 points allowed per game). Western Michigan's offense has been consistently moving the chains, piling up 509 total yards per game (24th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 48th by giving up 281 total yards per game.

We dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts in this article, including how to watch on ACC Network Extra.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Western Michigan vs. Syracuse Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra City: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Western Michigan vs. Syracuse Key Statistics

Western Michigan Syracuse 509 (35th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 677 (17th) 281 (44th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 106 (2nd) 339 (7th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 271 (14th) 170 (99th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 406 (8th) 1 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (104th) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

Western Michigan Stats Leaders

Jack Salopek has put up 170 passing yards, or 170 per game, so far this season. He has completed 69.2% of his passes and has tossed one touchdown with one interception. He's also helped out on the ground with 36 rushing yards per game.

The team's top rusher, Jalen Buckley, has carried the ball 30 times for 194 yards (194 per game) with one touchdown.

Zahir Abdus-Salaam has run for 73 yards across 20 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Kenneth Womack paces his team with 54 receiving yards on four catches.

Malique Dieudonne has put up a 24-yard season so far. He's caught two passes on two targets.

Jehlani Galloway's six targets have resulted in four grabs for 23 yards.

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader has thrown for 257 yards (257 ypg) to lead Syracuse, completing 75% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 40 rushing yards on eight carries.

The team's top rusher, LeQuint Allen, has carried the ball 16 times for 107 yards (107 per game), scoring one time.

This season, Ike Daniels has carried the ball 11 times for 63 yards (63 per game).

Umari Hatcher's team-leading 105 yards as a receiver have come on four receptions (out of six targets) with one touchdown.

Isaiah Jones has put up a 71-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in three passes on three targets.

Donovan Brown has been the target of six passes and racked up five catches for 65 yards, an average of 65 yards per contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Syracuse or Western Michigan gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.