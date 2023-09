The Week 2 college football schedule includes 23 games featuring a ranked team in action. Among those contests is the No. 11 Stanford Cardinal playing the No. 3 USC Trojans.

You can find info on live coverage of the week's top college football action right here.

How to Watch AP Top 25 Games

Youngstown State Penguins at No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 9

Saturday, September 9 Venue: Ohio Stadium

Ohio Stadium TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: -

No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at NC State Wolfpack

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 9

Saturday, September 9 Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Notre Dame (-7.5)

Troy Trojans at No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 9

Saturday, September 9 Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Kansas State (-16.5)

Ball State Cardinals at No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 9

Saturday, September 9 Venue: Sanford Stadium

Sanford Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Georgia (-42.5)

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 9

Saturday, September 9 Venue: Beaver Stadium

Beaver Stadium TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Favorite: -

No. 12 Utah Utes at Baylor Bears

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 9

Saturday, September 9 Venue: McLane Stadium

McLane Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Utah (-7.5)

Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 22 Colorado Buffaloes

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 9

Saturday, September 9 Venue: Folsom Field

Folsom Field TV Channel: FOX

FOX Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Colorado (-3.5)

Charleston Southern Buccaneers at No. 25 Clemson Tigers

Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 9

Saturday, September 9 Venue: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: -

UNLV Rebels at No. 2 Michigan Wolverines

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 9

Saturday, September 9 Venue: Michigan Stadium

Michigan Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Michigan (-36.5)

No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 24 Tulane Green Wave

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 9

Saturday, September 9 Venue: Yulman Stadium

Yulman Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Ole Miss (-7.5)

No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies at Miami Hurricanes

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 9

Saturday, September 9 Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Texas A&M (-4.5)

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at No. 8 Washington Huskies

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 9

Saturday, September 9 Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Washington (-34.5)

Austin Peay Governors at No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 9

Saturday, September 9 Venue: Neyland Stadium

Neyland Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Favorite: -

Appalachian State Mountaineers at No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels

Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 9

Saturday, September 9 Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Kenan Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: North Carolina (-17.5)

SMU Mustangs at No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 9

Saturday, September 9 Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Livestream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Oklahoma (-15.5)

Lafayette Leopards at No. 21 Duke Blue Devils

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 9

Saturday, September 9 Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Favorite: -

No. 11 Texas Longhorns at No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 9

Saturday, September 9 Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Bryant-Denny Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Alabama (-7)

No. 13 Oregon Ducks at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 9

Saturday, September 9 Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Jones AT&T Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oregon (-6.5)

No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers at Washington State Cougars

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 9

Saturday, September 9 Venue: Martin Stadium

Martin Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Wisconsin (-6)

Grambling Tigers at No. 14 LSU Tigers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 9

Saturday, September 9 Venue: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Favorite: -

Southern Miss Golden Eagles at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 9

Saturday, September 9 Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Florida State (-31)

UC Davis Aggies at No. 16 Oregon State Beavers

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 9

Saturday, September 9 Venue: Reser Stadium

Reser Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: -

Stanford Cardinal at No. 6 USC Trojans

Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 9

Saturday, September 9 Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum TV Channel: FOX

FOX Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: USC (-29.5)

