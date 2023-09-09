The Detroit Tigers, including Tyler Nevin (.318 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jose Urena and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: José Ureña
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Nevin? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tyler Nevin At The Plate

  • Nevin is batting .140 with a double, a home run and seven walks.
  • In seven of 26 games this season, Nevin has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has homered in just one game this season.
  • Nevin has driven in a run in four games this year (15.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in four of 26 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Tigers Players vs the White Sox

Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 16
.211 AVG .105
.318 OBP .205
.368 SLG .132
1 XBH 1
1 HR 0
3 RBI 3
5/3 K/BB 10/4
0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.91).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (195 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Urena starts for the first time this season for the White Sox.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 31-year-old righty.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.