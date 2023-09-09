Yoan Moncada and Andy Ibanez hit the field when the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers meet on Saturday at Comerica Park.

Tigers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 25th in baseball with 142 home runs. They average one per game.

Detroit is slugging .378, the second-lowest average in baseball.

The Tigers' .235 batting average ranks 27th in the majors.

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging four runs per game (558 total).

The Tigers are 27th in MLB with a .301 on-base percentage.

The Tigers strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 24th in MLB.

Detroit's pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Detroit's 4.48 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Tigers average baseball's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.276).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Tarik Skubal (4-3 with a 3.77 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season.

The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Skubal is looking to register his third straight quality start in this game.

Skubal is looking for his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance on the hill.

In four of his 11 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 9/3/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Away Tarik Skubal Michael Kopech 9/5/2023 Yankees L 5-1 Away Alex Faedo Gerrit Cole 9/6/2023 Yankees L 4-3 Away Matt Manning Clarke Schmidt 9/7/2023 Yankees W 10-3 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Carlos Rodón 9/8/2023 White Sox L 6-0 Home Reese Olson Mike Clevinger 9/9/2023 White Sox - Home Tarik Skubal José Ureña 9/10/2023 White Sox - Home - Jesse Scholtens 9/12/2023 Reds - Home Matt Manning Lyon Richardson 9/13/2023 Reds - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Andrew Abbott 9/14/2023 Reds - Home Reese Olson - 9/15/2023 Angels - Away Tarik Skubal Griffin Canning

