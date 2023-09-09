The Syracuse Orange (1-0) will clash with the Western Michigan Broncos (1-0) at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York. Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this contest.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Syracuse vs. Western Michigan? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

When and Where is Syracuse vs. Western Michigan?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra City: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Syracuse 34, Western Michigan 12

Syracuse 34, Western Michigan 12 The Orange have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -2500 or shorter.

Western Michigan will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

The Broncos have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +1100 odds on them winning this game.

The Orange have a 96.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Western Michigan (+24.5)



Western Michigan (+24.5) Western Michigan is undefeated against the spread this season.

Parlay your bets together on the Syracuse vs. Western Michigan matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (56.5)



Under (56.5) Together, the two teams combine for 100 points per game, 43.5 points more than the over/under of 56.5 for this game.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Syracuse

Western Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.5 58.5 Implied Total AVG 37 37 ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.