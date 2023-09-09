Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Syracuse vs. Western Michigan Game – Saturday, September 9
The Syracuse Orange (1-0) will clash with the Western Michigan Broncos (1-0) at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York. Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this contest.
When and Where is Syracuse vs. Western Michigan?
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network Extra
- City: Syracuse, New York
- Venue: JMA Wireless Dome
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Syracuse 34, Western Michigan 12
- The Orange have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -2500 or shorter.
- Western Michigan will play as the underdog for the first time this season.
- The Broncos have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +1100 odds on them winning this game.
- The Orange have a 96.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Western Michigan (+24.5)
- Western Michigan is undefeated against the spread this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (56.5)
- Together, the two teams combine for 100 points per game, 43.5 points more than the over/under of 56.5 for this game.
Splits Tables
Syracuse
Western Michigan
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|58.5
|58.5
|Implied Total AVG
|37
|37
|ATS Record
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
