On Saturday, Miguel Cabrera (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urena. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox Starter: José Ureña

José Ureña TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is hitting .251 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.

Cabrera has had a hit in 52 of 84 games this year (61.9%), including multiple hits 14 times (16.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 3.6% of his games this season, and 1% of his trips to the dish.

In 23.8% of his games this year, Cabrera has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (7.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 17 of 84 games so far this year.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 43 .255 AVG .247 .318 OBP .311 .350 SLG .329 9 XBH 10 2 HR 1 12 RBI 16 36/13 K/BB 27/13 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings