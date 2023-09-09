The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (1-0) host the UNLV Rebels (1-0) at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Michigan is averaging 402 yards per game on offense this year (67th in the FBS), and is giving up 235 yards per game (28th) on defense. With 44 points per game on offense, UNLV ranks 27th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 41st, surrendering 14 points per game.

See below as we dig deep into all of the info you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on CBS.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Michigan vs. UNLV Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Michigan vs. UNLV Key Statistics

Michigan UNLV 402 (78th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409 (75th) 235 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409 (85th) 122 (88th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 283 (13th) 280 (43rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 126 (119th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (52nd)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has 280 pass yards for Michigan, completing 86.7% of his passes and tossing three touchdowns this season.

Blake Corum has racked up 73 yards on 10 carries while finding paydirt one time.

Donovan Edwards has carried the ball 12 times for 37 yards (37 per game) while also racking up 33 yards through the air.

Roman Wilson's team-high 78 yards as a receiver have come on six catches (out of eight targets) with three touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson has grabbed five passes while averaging 71 yards per game.

Colston Loveland has a total of 57 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in four throws.

UNLV Stats Leaders

Doug Brumfield has thrown for 86 yards on 11-of-18 passing with zero touchdowns and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 71 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Vincent Davis has rushed for 79 yards on three carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Jacob De Jesus has collected four receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 50 (50 yards per game). He's been targeted four times.

Senika McKie has three receptions (on four targets) for a total of 19 yards (19 yards per game) this year.

Christian Earls' one target has resulted in one catch for 14 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Michigan or UNLV gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.