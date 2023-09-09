The UNLV Rebels (1-0) are facing tough odds as 37.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (1-0). The contest's over/under is 57.5.

Michigan is totaling 402 yards per game on offense, which ranks 67th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the Wolverines rank 29th, giving up 235 yards per game. UNLV ranks 64th with 409 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 95th with 409 total yards surrendered per game on defense.

Michigan vs. UNLV Game Info

Michigan vs UNLV Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Michigan -37.5 -110 -110 57.5 -105 -115 -10000 +2000

Week 2 Big Ten Betting Trends

Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Michigan's record against the spread last year was 8-6-0.

The Wolverines covered the spread once when favored by 37.5 points or more last season (in two opportunities).

In 14 Michigan games last year, five went over the total.

Michigan won 11 of the 12 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (91.7%).

The Rebels have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +2000.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Wolverines a 99.0% chance to win.

Michigan Stats Leaders

In 14 games last year, Blake Corum rushed for 1,463 yards (104.5 per game) and 18 touchdowns.

Corum also had 11 catches for 80 yards and one TD.

In 14 games, J.J. McCarthy passed for 2,719 yards (194.2 per game), with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64.6%.

On the ground, McCarthy scored five touchdowns and picked up 306 yards.

On the ground, Donovan Edwards scored seven touchdowns a season ago and picked up 991 yards (70.8 per game).

In the passing game, Edwards scored two touchdowns, with 18 receptions for 200 yards.

In the passing game, Ronnie Bell scored four TDs, hauling in 62 balls for 889 yards (63.5 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, Junior Colson delivered 94 tackles, four TFL, and two sacks in 14 games last year.

Michael Barrett totaled 3.5 sacks to go with four TFL, 68 tackles, and two interceptions in 14 games.

Rod Moore had 0.5 sacks to go with one TFL, 62 tackles, and four interceptions in 14 games a season ago.

Mike Sainristil compiled 55 tackles, six TFL, two sacks, and one interception in 14 games played in 2022.

