The Michigan State Spartans (1-0) take on an FCS opponent, the Richmond Spiders (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Spartan Stadium.

Michigan State ranks 65th in points scored this year (31.0 points per game), but has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 16th-best in the FBS with 7.0 points allowed per game. From an offensive angle, Richmond is putting up 10.0 points per game (90th-ranked). It ranks 31st in the FCS defensively (17.0 points given up per game).

Here we will go deep into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on BTN.

Michigan State vs. Richmond Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

Watch this game on Fubo City: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

Michigan State vs. Richmond Key Statistics

Michigan State Richmond 406.0 (76th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.0 (83rd) 219.0 (21st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.0 (21st) 127.0 (83rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 95.0 (83rd) 279.0 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 169.0 (67th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim has compiled 279 yards (279.0 ypg) on 18-of-31 passing with two touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Nathan Carter has carried the ball 18 times for a team-high 113 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time. He's also tacked on one catch for 21 yards (21.0 per game).

Jalen Berger has carried the ball eight times for 24 yards (24.0 per game) and one touchdown while also racking up 30 yards through the air.

Jaron Glover's team-high 75 yards as a receiver have come on three receptions (out of four targets).

Christian Fitzpatrick has put together a 70-yard season so far, hauling in two passes on three targets.

Tre Mosley has been the target of six passes and racked up three catches for 39 yards, an average of 39.0 yards per contest.

Richmond Stats Leaders

Kyle Wickersham has been a dual threat for Richmond this season. He has 169 passing yards (169.0 per game) while completing 76.7% of his passes. On the ground, he's compiled 39 yards (39.0 ypg) on 21 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Savon Smith has run for 30 yards across 10 carries.

Nick DeGennaro has totaled six catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 46 (46.0 yards per game). He's been targeted nine times.

Ja'Vion Griffin has three receptions (on three targets) for a total of 42 yards (42.0 yards per game) this year.

Jerry Garcia Jr.'s two grabs (on two targets) have netted him 30 yards (30.0 ypg).

