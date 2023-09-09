Maria Gabriela Lopez will play from September 7-9 in the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio, taking on a par-72, 6,515-yard course.

Looking to bet on Lopez at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +5000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

Maria Gabriela Lopez Insights

Lopez has finished better than par 12 times and shot 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds.

She has recorded a top-five score in three of her last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Lopez has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in four of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

In her past five appearances, Lopez has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut four times.

Lopez has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 32 -3 276 0 17 2 4 $760,566

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Lopez finished 24th when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,009 yards, 494 yards longer than the 6,515-yard par 72 at this week's event.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Kenwood Country Club, the scoring average is slightly lower at -5 per tournament.

Kenwood Country Club is 6,515 yards, 52 yards shorter than the average course Lopez has played in the past year (6,567).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Lopez's Last Time Out

Lopez was in the 24th percentile on par 3s at the Portland Classic, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.10-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic ranked in the 22nd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Portland Classic, Lopez shot better than 57% of the field (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Lopez carded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Portland Classic (the tournament average was 2.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Lopez recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.1).

Lopez's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Portland Classic were less than the tournament average of 5.5.

At that most recent outing, Lopez's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.7).

Lopez ended the Portland Classic carding a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.6 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Portland Classic averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Lopez finished without one.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Lopez Odds to Win: +5000

