On Saturday, Kerry Carpenter (hitting .350 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urena. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: José Ureña

José Ureña TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter has 13 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .297.

Carpenter is batting .421 during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.

In 65.3% of his games this season (64 of 98), Carpenter has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (29.6%) he recorded more than one.

In 18 games this season, he has hit a home run (18.4%, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish).

In 34.7% of his games this year, Carpenter has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (15.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 38.8% of his games this year (38 of 98), with two or more runs eight times (8.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 49 .357 AVG .237 .407 OBP .312 .524 SLG .527 15 XBH 20 6 HR 14 24 RBI 33 40/11 K/BB 48/15 2 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings