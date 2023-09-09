Kerry Carpenter vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Saturday, Kerry Carpenter (hitting .350 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urena. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the White Sox.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- White Sox Starter: José Ureña
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter has 13 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .297.
- Carpenter is batting .421 during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- In 65.3% of his games this season (64 of 98), Carpenter has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (29.6%) he recorded more than one.
- In 18 games this season, he has hit a home run (18.4%, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 34.7% of his games this year, Carpenter has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (15.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 38.8% of his games this year (38 of 98), with two or more runs eight times (8.2%).
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|49
|.357
|AVG
|.237
|.407
|OBP
|.312
|.524
|SLG
|.527
|15
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|14
|24
|RBI
|33
|40/11
|K/BB
|48/15
|2
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.91 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (195 total, 1.4 per game).
- Urena gets the call to start for the White Sox, his first of the season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 31-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
