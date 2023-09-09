The Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) square off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Golden Gophers are heavy favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 20.5 points. The over/under is set at 48.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. Eastern Michigan matchup.

Eastern Michigan vs. Minnesota Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: BTN
  • City: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Eastern Michigan vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Minnesota Moneyline Eastern Michigan Moneyline
BetMGM Minnesota (-20.5) 48.5 -1200 +750 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Minnesota (-20.5) 48 -1350 +800 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Minnesota (-20.5) 47.5 -1800 +920 Bet on this game with FanDuel
Tipico Minnesota (-20) - -1400 +750 Bet on this game with Tipico

Week 2 Odds

Eastern Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the MAC +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200

