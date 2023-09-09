The Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-0) are facing tough odds as 20.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0). The game has a point total set at 48.

Minnesota ranks 18th-worst in total offense (251 yards per game), but has been a little better on defense, ranking 53rd with 295 yards allowed per contest. With 285 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Eastern Michigan ranks 107th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 91st, surrendering 398 total yards per contest.

Eastern Michigan vs. Minnesota Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Huntington Bank Stadium TV Channel: BTN

Minnesota vs Eastern Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Minnesota -20.5 -110 -110 48 -110 -110 -1200 +750

Week 2 MAC Betting Trends

Eastern Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Eastern Michigan compiled a 7-6-0 record against the spread last season.

The Eagles covered the spread when playing as at least 20.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity last season.

In Eastern Michigan games last season, combined scoring went over the point total seven times.

Last season, Eastern Michigan won five out of the seven games in which it was the underdog.

Eastern Michigan played as an underdog of +750 or more once last season and won that game.

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Samson Evans put up big numbers in the running game last season, rushing for 1,167 yards and 15 touchdowns in 13 games.

In 13 games, Taylor Powell passed for 2,114 yards (162.6 yards per game) to go along with 16 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64.8%.

Last year Tanner Knue caught 46 balls on 67 targets for 637 yards and nine touchdowns.

To go along with 774 passing yards (59.5 yards per game), Austin Smith passed for six touchdowns, four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 57.1%.

Austin Smith scrambled for 255 yards (4.2 YPC) and two touchdowns as a runner.

Jose Ramirez played in 13 games, compiling 12 sacks to go with 14 TFL and 47 tackles.

On defense, Joseph Sparacio posted one sack to go with three TFL, 53 tackles, and one interception.

With 39 tackles, one TFL, and one sack, Chase Kline was a big contributor last year on defense.

A key player on defense, Grant Trueman had one interception to go with 17 tackles, four TFL, three sacks, and one pass defended.

