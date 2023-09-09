Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 9, when the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Eastern Michigan Eagles square off at 7:30 PM? Our projection system sides with the Golden Gophers. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Looking to bet on Minnesota vs. Eastern Michigan? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Eastern Michigan vs. Minnesota Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Eastern Michigan (+20.5) Toss Up (48) Minnesota 33, Eastern Michigan 15

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 2 MAC Predictions

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Minnesota Betting Info (2023)

The Golden Gophers have a 92.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Golden Gophers have no wins against the spread this year.

The over/under in this game is 48 points, five higher than the average total in Minnesota games this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eagles vs. Golden Gophers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Minnesota 13 10 13 10 -- -- Eastern Michigan 33 23 33 23 -- --

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.