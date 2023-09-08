Zach McKinstry vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Friday, Zach McKinstry (.415 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry is batting .235 with 19 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 40 walks.
- In 60.5% of his games this season (78 of 129), McKinstry has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (13.2%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 129 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in eight of them (6.2%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- McKinstry has picked up an RBI in 18.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 4.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 48 games this year (37.2%), including multiple runs in five games.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|64
|.254
|AVG
|.217
|.333
|OBP
|.277
|.408
|SLG
|.311
|19
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|11
|48/23
|K/BB
|53/17
|8
|SB
|8
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.95 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (195 total, 1.4 per game).
- Clevinger makes the start for the White Sox, his 20th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.90 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw four innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering 12 hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.90, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .244 against him.
