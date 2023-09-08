Sportsbooks have set player props for Spencer Torkelson and others when the Detroit Tigers host the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 122 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 63 walks. He has driven in 77 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .235/.321/.453 so far this season.

Torkelson hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Sep. 7 2-for-4 2 2 4 8 0 at Yankees Sep. 6 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Sep. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Sep. 3 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox Sep. 2 3-for-4 2 0 2 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has collected 98 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .293/.356/.524 on the year.

Carpenter has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .450 with a double, a triple, two walks and two RBI.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Sep. 7 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 1 at Yankees Sep. 6 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Yankees Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at White Sox Sep. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at White Sox Sep. 2 3-for-4 1 0 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Kerry Carpenter or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has recorded 127 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 72 runs.

He has a .261/.319/.440 slash line so far this year.

Vaughn has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double, two home runs and three RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Royals Sep. 6 3-for-4 2 1 2 7 at Royals Sep. 5 3-for-5 2 1 1 6 at Royals Sep. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Andrew Vaughn or other White Sox players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.