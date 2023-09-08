Luis Robert will lead the Chicago White Sox into a matchup with Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Comerica Park.

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 24th in MLB action with 142 home runs. They average one per game.

Detroit has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.379).

The Tigers have the fifth-worst batting average in the majors (.236).

Detroit has the No. 29 offense in MLB play, scoring four runs per game (558 total runs).

The Tigers rank 27th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .302.

The Tigers strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 24 mark in the majors.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.

Detroit has the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).

The Tigers average baseball's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.278).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers are sending Reese Olson (3-6) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.65 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 79 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

Olson has recorded three quality starts this year.

Olson is trying to secure his 12th start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

In three of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 9/2/2023 White Sox W 10-0 Away Reese Olson Mike Clevinger 9/3/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Away Tarik Skubal Michael Kopech 9/5/2023 Yankees L 5-1 Away Alex Faedo Gerrit Cole 9/6/2023 Yankees L 4-3 Away Matt Manning Clarke Schmidt 9/7/2023 Yankees W 10-3 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Carlos Rodón 9/8/2023 White Sox - Home Reese Olson Mike Clevinger 9/9/2023 White Sox - Home Tarik Skubal Michael Kopech 9/10/2023 White Sox - Home - Jesse Scholtens 9/12/2023 Reds - Home Matt Manning Lyon Richardson 9/13/2023 Reds - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Andrew Abbott 9/14/2023 Reds - Home Reese Olson -

