Sky vs. Lynx: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 8
On Friday, September 8, 2023, a pair of the WNBA's best scorers -- Kahleah Copper (eighth, 18.6 points per game) and Napheesa Collier (fourth, 21.3) -- face off when the Chicago Sky (16-22) host the Minnesota Lynx (19-19) at 8:00 PM ET on ION.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Sky vs. Lynx matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Sky vs. Lynx Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
Sky vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sky Moneyline
|Lynx Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Sky (-4.5)
|163.5
|-185
|+154
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Sky (-4.5)
|163.5
|-190
|+155
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Sky (-4.5)
|163.5
|-200
|+150
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Sky (-4.5)
|163.5
|-200
|+160
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Sky vs. Lynx Betting Trends
- The Sky have covered 18 times in 37 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Lynx have compiled a 20-17-0 record against the spread this year.
- Chicago has covered the spread twice when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
- Minnesota has covered the spread 10 times this year (10-8 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
- A total of 18 out of the Sky's 37 games this season have gone over the point total.
- So far this season, 22 out of the Lynx's 38 games with an over/under have hit the over.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.