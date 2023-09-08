On Friday, September 8, 2023, a pair of the WNBA's best scorers -- Kahleah Copper (eighth, 18.6 points per game) and Napheesa Collier (fourth, 21.3) -- face off when the Chicago Sky (16-22) host the Minnesota Lynx (19-19) at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Sky vs. Lynx matchup.

Sky vs. Lynx Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sky Moneyline Lynx Moneyline
DraftKings Sky (-4.5) 163.5 -185 +154
BetMGM Sky (-4.5) 163.5 -190 +155
PointsBet Sky (-4.5) 163.5 -200 +150
Tipico Sky (-4.5) 163.5 -200 +160

Sky vs. Lynx Betting Trends

  • The Sky have covered 18 times in 37 matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Lynx have compiled a 20-17-0 record against the spread this year.
  • Chicago has covered the spread twice when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
  • Minnesota has covered the spread 10 times this year (10-8 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
  • A total of 18 out of the Sky's 37 games this season have gone over the point total.
  • So far this season, 22 out of the Lynx's 38 games with an over/under have hit the over.

