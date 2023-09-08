Miguel Cabrera vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
After batting .268 with a double, a home run, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox (who will start Mike Clevinger) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Yankees.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is batting .254 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.
- Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 52 games this season (of 83 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has homered in 3.6% of his games in 2023, and 1% of his trips to the dish.
- Cabrera has picked up an RBI in 24.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this season (20.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|43
|.261
|AVG
|.247
|.324
|OBP
|.311
|.358
|SLG
|.329
|9
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|16
|36/13
|K/BB
|27/13
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.95).
- The White Sox surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (195 total, 1.4 per game).
- Clevinger makes the start for the White Sox, his 20th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.90 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty tossed four innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering 12 hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 3.90 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.