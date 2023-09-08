Akil Baddoo vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Akil Baddoo (hitting .222 in his past 10 games, with a home run, four walks and an RBI), take on starter Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is batting .224 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 36 walks.
- In 47.8% of his 92 games this season, Baddoo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (nine of 92), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Baddoo has picked up an RBI in 20.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 4.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 32.6% of his games this year (30 of 92), with two or more runs three times (3.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|44
|.200
|AVG
|.250
|.253
|OBP
|.371
|.321
|SLG
|.409
|9
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|19
|40/10
|K/BB
|34/26
|2
|SB
|8
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.95).
- The White Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (195 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Clevinger (6-7) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.90 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw four innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up 12 hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 3.90 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.