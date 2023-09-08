The Detroit Tigers, including Akil Baddoo (hitting .222 in his past 10 games, with a home run, four walks and an RBI), take on starter Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is batting .224 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 36 walks.

In 47.8% of his 92 games this season, Baddoo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (nine of 92), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Baddoo has picked up an RBI in 20.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 4.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 32.6% of his games this year (30 of 92), with two or more runs three times (3.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 44 .200 AVG .250 .253 OBP .371 .321 SLG .409 9 XBH 11 4 HR 5 9 RBI 19 40/10 K/BB 34/26 2 SB 8

White Sox Pitching Rankings