Thursday's contest that pits the New York Yankees (70-69) versus the Detroit Tigers (63-76) at Yankee Stadium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Yankees. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on September 7.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (2-4) to the mound, while Eduardo Rodriguez (10-7) will answer the bell for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 1-4.

When it comes to the total, Detroit and its opponents are 2-7-1 in its previous 10 games.

The last 10 Tigers matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Tigers have won in 45, or 40.9%, of the 110 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Detroit has a win-loss record of 24-30 when favored by +135 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.9 runs per game (548 total).

The Tigers have the 19th-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.

Tigers Schedule