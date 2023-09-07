The New York Yankees (70-69) aim to sweep a three-game series versus the Detroit Tigers (63-76), at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday.

The probable pitchers are Carlos Rodon (2-4) for the Yankees and Eduardo Rodriguez (10-7) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Rodon - NYY (2-4, 5.70 ERA) vs Rodriguez - DET (10-7, 3.11 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez

Rodriguez (10-7 with a 3.11 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 124 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 22nd of the season.

The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.

The 30-year-old has put together a 3.11 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings over 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .229 to opposing batters.

Rodriguez has 11 quality starts under his belt this year.

Rodriguez enters the matchup with 17 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

In five of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Rodón

Rodon (2-4) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 30-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with an ERA of 5.70, a 1.76 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.336.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Rodon has started nine games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

