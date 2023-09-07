Gleyber Torres and Spencer Torkelson are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers meet at Yankee Stadium on Thursday (at 7:05 PM ET).

Tigers vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has put up 120 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 73 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .233/.319/.441 so far this year.

Torkelson will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Sep. 6 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Sep. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Sep. 3 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox Sep. 2 3-for-4 2 0 2 5 0 at White Sox Sep. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Carlos Rodón Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Rodon Stats

Carlos Rodon (2-4) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 10th start of the season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Rodon has started nine games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Rodon Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros Sep. 1 5.0 3 2 2 4 1 at Rays Aug. 27 4.2 4 2 2 7 2 vs. Nationals Aug. 22 6.0 6 1 1 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 6 2.2 3 5 5 5 2 vs. Rays Aug. 1 4.0 4 4 4 5 4

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Torres Stats

Torres has 140 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 53 walks and 61 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He's slashed .272/.340/.465 so far this year.

Torres has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Sep. 6 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at Astros Sep. 3 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Tigers Aug. 31 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Aug. 30 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 12 doubles, 31 home runs, 66 walks and 58 RBI (79 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He's slashing .267/.397/.622 so far this season.

Judge has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with a double, two home runs, five walks and two RBI.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Sep. 6 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 5 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Sep. 2 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 at Astros Sep. 1 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0

