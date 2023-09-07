The New York Yankees and DJ LeMahieu will square off against the Detroit Tigers and Andy Ibanez on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.

Tigers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 139 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .377 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 548 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .301.

The Tigers rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Detroit has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of 1.277 as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez (10-7) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 21 starts this season.

In 21 starts this season, Rodriguez has lasted five or more innings 17 times, with an average of 5.9 innings per appearance.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 9/1/2023 White Sox W 4-2 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Touki Toussaint 9/2/2023 White Sox W 10-0 Away Reese Olson Mike Clevinger 9/3/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Away Tarik Skubal Michael Kopech 9/5/2023 Yankees L 5-1 Away Alex Faedo Gerrit Cole 9/6/2023 Yankees L 4-3 Away Matt Manning Clarke Schmidt 9/7/2023 Yankees - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Carlos Rodón 9/8/2023 White Sox - Home Reese Olson Mike Clevinger 9/9/2023 White Sox - Home Tarik Skubal Michael Kopech 9/10/2023 White Sox - Home - Jesse Scholtens 9/12/2023 Reds - Home Matt Manning Lyon Richardson 9/13/2023 Reds - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Andrew Abbott

