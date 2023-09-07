With an ADP that ranks him 63rd at his position (595th overall), Teddy Bridgewater has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he recorded 38.0 fantasy points, which ranked him 43rd at his position. For a peek at what we can expect from the Detroit Lions QB in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Teddy Bridgewater Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 38.02 15.17 - Overall Rank 288 433 595 Position Rank 43 54 63

Similar Players to Consider

Teddy Bridgewater 2022 Stats

Last season Bridgewater posted 683 passing yards (136.6 per game), going 49-for-79 (62%) and ending up with four TDs and four INTs.

Bridgewater picked up 18.2 fantasy points -- 23-of-34 (67.6%), 329 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs -- in Week 6 versus the Minnesota Vikings, which was his best game last year.

Teddy Bridgewater 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 3 Bills 0.0 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Bengals 10.8 14-for-23 193 1 1 0 Week 5 @Jets 0.0 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Vikings 18.2 23-for-34 329 2 2 0 Week 17 @Patriots 9.0 12-for-19 161 1 1 0

