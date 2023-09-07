Matt Vierling vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Matt Vierling -- with a slugging percentage of .194 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the New York Yankees, with Carlos Rodon on the hill, on September 7 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling leads Detroit in OBP (.323) this season, fueled by 104 hits.
- Vierling enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .278.
- Vierling has gotten at least one hit in 62.7% of his games this season (69 of 110), with at least two hits 25 times (22.7%).
- In 5.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Vierling has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (18.2%), with more than one RBI in six of them (5.5%).
- He has scored a run in 33 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|56
|.228
|AVG
|.295
|.295
|OBP
|.348
|.302
|SLG
|.420
|9
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|16
|39/17
|K/BB
|52/14
|3
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodon (2-4 with a 5.70 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 10th of the season.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old has put together a 5.70 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.